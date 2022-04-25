NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Halloween comes every year on October 31st, but for some people, that’s not enough. Artists like Kitty Capelle have embraced the holiday and celebrate with spooky side of life through their creativity.

“It’s taking something that makes us uncomfortable that reminds us of our fragility and then turning it into something really approachable and really cute, something really huggable is the best adjective to describe it.” Capelle continued, “And what more power is there than taking things you’re afraid of and turning them into things that are so cute?” said Capelle.

She calls her style of art, “spooky-cute.”

“It’s a lot of it is very Halloween-centric themes. Jack-o-lanterns and black cats and witches, and all the stuff you associate with Halloween.”

Recently, Capelle has been connecting with people through Facebook and Instagram. As in-person events become more common she is sharing her creations at art and craft shows.

“Right now a lot of my community is on Instagram. I’ve been doing more in-person events and it’s been a lot of fun when us spooky people find each other in the wild and it’s like, oh my gosh, is that a Beetlejuice tumbler? Is that a candy corn key chain on your purse? Like, let’ s talk for 40 minutes about how Spirit Halloween is the most magical place on earth. It’s really fun to just find people like yourself out there. A lot of people like Halloween but it takes a special kind of wonderful strange person to say you know what, Halloween is going to be Halloween 365 days of the year.”

Her art isn’t scary. It may feature ghosts or bats, but often it comes with a positive message or a hopeful reminder.

“Maybe there are people out there who feel a little strange, feel a little weird, feel a little like they don’t see themselves out there being celebrated for who they are,” said Capelle.

Capelle and her art will be at the craft and vendor show at the Westwood Mall in Marquette on Saturday, April 30 from 10-4. Admission is free.