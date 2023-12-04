IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – “NORTHBOUND: The Final Chapter”, a feature-length movie filmed and based in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, is set to have its world premiere on December 9 at The Braumart Theater.

“NORTHBOUND” is a post-apocalyptic digital series that follows a handful of survivors as they unravel the mystery of an event that killed millions in a single day. The series is filmed entirely in the U.P., specifically in Dickinson County, and uses local talent and locations. The first two seasons of “NORTHBOUND” have attracted over one million views since its debut in 2015.

“As far as what ‘NORTHBOUND’ is about, it’s a post-apocalyptic drama action set in the wilderness of the U.P. after a mysterious cataclysm has decimated the United States, and it’s set in the near future,” said Co-Creator/Director Seth Anderson. “And we follow at first a father as he finds a community and then becomes embroiled within a regional conflict. And they’re all trying to figure out what happened to world and find hope in that process for a future that they can have as a community.”

Anderson grew up in Iron Mountain. He says helping to make the U.P. a film destination, as well as showcasing the local talent, was an important part of this project.

“You’re going to get to see an action-packed movie that sets the stage for more filmmaking here in the U.P., and there should be more filmmaking in this part of the world. There should be more creative work like this. We’re going to be cheerleading that with this project and future projects. So come out and celebrate something very new and different and really U.P.-made. It’s got the right quality. It looks like a movie it should. It’s also got the U.P. heart, and its home grown. I think we managed to kind of balance that out,” said Anderson.

Coordinating Producer Fay Mannon-Rahoi resides in Iron Mountain as well and says that most of the cast and crew are locals who volunteered their time to be a part of the series.

“With each episode we’ve always added additional people in. From episode one, we asked for volunteers, we received volunteers. Episode two we showed that, and it invites and creates individuals that may be interested that may be a little bit hesitant. So, we’re there we’re available if they’re interested. All they need to do is come up, talk to us, get their name on their list for the next adventure that we’re working on,” said Mannon-Rahoi.

The red-carpet world premiere of “NORTHBOUND: The Final Chapter” is Saturday, December 9 at The Braumart in downtown Iron Mountain. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at thebraumart.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce, Moose Jackson, and True North Outpost.

In addition to the premiere, there will be a filmmaking workshop on The Braumart stage on December 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This workshop will break down the components of a scene from “NORTHBOUND” and provide students grades 7 through 12. Students will receive a first-hand understanding of the writing, directing, shooting, and acting process. Admission is free to students who attend the world premiere. There will be a limit of 20 seats available on a first-come, first-serve basis. To sign-up your child, click here.

You can watch the first two seasons of “NORTHBOUND” at northstarsaga.com.