UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Aspirus Keweenaw, Ontonagon, Ironwood, and Iron River have announced a drive to collect non-perishable foods items at all Aspirus locations in the Upper Peninsula to benefit local families in need.
Anyone is able to contribute to the collection, which will run through December 2. Donations will be collected at the following locations in the UP:
- Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital, Laurium
- Aspirus Laurium Clinic, Laurium
- Aspirus Outpatient Therapies and Fitness Center, Calumet
- Aspirus Lake Linden Clinic, Lake Linden
- Aspirus Houghton Clinic, Houghton
- Aspirus At Home, Hancock
- Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital, Ontonagon
- Aspirus Ontonagon Clinic, Ontonagon
- Aspirus Outpatient Therapies, Ontonagon
- Aspirus Ironwood Hospital, Ironwood
- Aspirus Ironwood Clinic, Ironwood
- Aspirus At Home, Ironwood
- Aspirus Hurley Clinic, Hurley
- Aspirus Iron River Hospital, Iron River
- Aspirus Iron River Clinic, Iron River
- Aspirus Crystal Falls Clinic, Crystal Falls
You can find full details on Aspirus locations here.
“This is one of the many great ways we come together to help give back to the community,” said Jenn Jenich-Laplander, Regional Communications and Community Engagement Lead. “Our mission is to heal people, promote health and strengthen communities, and doing something like this is especially important around the holidays as it makes a big difference in the lives of local families in need.”
In addition to food items, donations of money are also gladly accepted and will benefit local food pantries. Checks for donations are requested to be made payable to the local food pantry in the location the donation is made.
For any additional information, you can call (906)337-6541.