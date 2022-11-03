UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Aspirus Keweenaw, Ontonagon, Ironwood, and Iron River have announced a drive to collect non-perishable foods items at all Aspirus locations in the Upper Peninsula to benefit local families in need.

Anyone is able to contribute to the collection, which will run through December 2. Donations will be collected at the following locations in the UP:

Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital, Laurium

Aspirus Laurium Clinic, Laurium

Aspirus Outpatient Therapies and Fitness Center, Calumet

Aspirus Lake Linden Clinic, Lake Linden

Aspirus Houghton Clinic, Houghton

Aspirus At Home, Hancock

Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital, Ontonagon

Aspirus Ontonagon Clinic, Ontonagon

Aspirus Outpatient Therapies, Ontonagon

Aspirus Ironwood Hospital, Ironwood

Aspirus Ironwood Clinic, Ironwood

Aspirus At Home, Ironwood

Aspirus Hurley Clinic, Hurley

Aspirus Iron River Hospital, Iron River

Aspirus Iron River Clinic, Iron River

Aspirus Crystal Falls Clinic, Crystal Falls

You can find full details on Aspirus locations here.

“This is one of the many great ways we come together to help give back to the community,” said Jenn Jenich-Laplander, Regional Communications and Community Engagement Lead. “Our mission is to heal people, promote health and strengthen communities, and doing something like this is especially important around the holidays as it makes a big difference in the lives of local families in need.”

In addition to food items, donations of money are also gladly accepted and will benefit local food pantries. Checks for donations are requested to be made payable to the local food pantry in the location the donation is made.

For any additional information, you can call (906)337-6541.