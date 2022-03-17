MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum (UPCM) invites everyone to come out and celebrate their big day with them. On Tuesday, March 22 the museum will be hosting a celebration from 10 A.M to 5 P.M.

“We opened the doors in 1997 and there we had a snake called Silk the milk snake who shed his skin at 2 in the afternoon and I remember and loads of people were there,” Mr. Jim, the Education Coordinator for the UPCM said. “So we hope you can come and join us on Tuesday for our 25th Birthday with different steaks and all the other animals and all the other friends.”

At the celebration, all attendees will have an opportunity to be a part of history and leave their mark on the museum for years to come.

“The tiles come from an idea called looking up and it is a campaign to bring more funding to the museum to fund other activities and exhibits related things that we do here,” Carie Koscielny, the Exhibits Designer for the UPCM said. “For our 25th birthday celebration, we’re going to be letting kids come up and put their handprints on the tiles and these particular tiles are going to go into our grocery store or Phil’s 550 store. We already have had a ton of support from our community and other schools and different families, we have a whole bunch already up.”

And of course, the museum will have all of your favorite birthday party staples as well.

“We’re going to have cake and we’ll be having a happy birthday,” Mr. Jim said. “We are going to be making hats, we’ll be making tiles, we’ll be painting things and having some fun all around the museum floor.”

Admission to the celebration is free and everyone is welcome.