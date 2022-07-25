NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Luge Club was honored on Saturday. A representative from Congressman Jack Bergman’s office was on hand to give out copies of a congressional proclamation recognizing and honoring the club’s contribution to their sport and to sports in the Upper Peninsula.

The five-person squad recently competed in Europe in the Natural Track Luge World Cup. The Upper Peninsula Luge Club trains at Lucy Hill in Negaunee, the only natural track luge run in North America.

“Goose bumps…I mean that’s, that’s crazy,” said Zane Farnsworth, team member. “That’s a super big deal for me, the other kids for all the athletes, everybody who’s worked hard on this hill is really, really, you know, honored to be able to get that.”

Though not an Olympic sport yet, natural track luge is expected to be included sometime in the future.