GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – Fireworks and cookouts are 4th of July traditions for many. In Gladstone, add log rolling to the list. Continuing for 2023, the annual US Log Rolling Open Returns, bringing with the a purse of $7,200 dollars.

Competitors, who are referred to as birlers, will compete for a title on Tuesday July 4th, starting at 11 a.m. at Van Cleve Park in Gladstone.

A record number of professional birlers are expected to compete this year. Adding to the excitement is a Boom Running competition. Competitors in boom running attempt to run across a series of logs which are strung together across a body of water.

Hoping to retain their titles, current World Champions, Livi Pappadopoulos of Holmen, WI and Anthony Polentini of Minneapolis will attempt to spin up a win.

Escanaba native and nine-time Log Rolling World Champion Dan McDonough will come out of retirement in an effort to reclaim his title.

