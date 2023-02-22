MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Schoolcraft County Veterans Affairs and the U.P. Together With Veterans team are coordinating an outreach event for local Veterans to promote participation in healthcare and wellbeing activities. The event is open to the public and geared towards anyone who has ever served, as well as their families and anyone providing care for a Veteran.

The event aims to help connect Veterans with all of their earned military benefits. Representatives from organizations supporting Veteran well-being will be on hand, as well as the Schoolcraft County Veteran Service Officer to assist Veterans with claims and other inquiries.

Representatives from the Detroit and Iron Mountain VA will present PACT Act information and suicide prevention training.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 15 from 2-6 p.m. at the Manistique VFW.

Presentations from the Detroit VHA and Oscar G Johnson VAMC (Iron Mountain VA) will take place at the following times:

PACT Act 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.

VA S.A.V.E. 3:15 – 4:45 p.m.

PACT Act 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.

A $20 fuel card and an application for a $100 food voucher will be provided for each Veteran household in attendance. Attendees are requested to bring proof of service.

Finger food and non-alcohol drinks will be provided by event sponsors Limestone Federal Credit Union and Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

If you are unable to attend and want to get connected with your earned benefits, contact the Schoolcraft County Veteran Service Officer, or dial 2-1-1.