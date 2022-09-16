BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Baraga County Community Foundation honored the service and sacrifice of area veterans from American Legion Post 444 and the Wiikwedong Ogichidaa Society at a 9/11 Memorial at Baraga Area School and L’Anse Area School.

They were presented with gifts for their service.

U. S. Army World War II Veteran, Les Yon of Baraga received special recognition.

(left to right): American Legion Post 444 – John Hendrickson, U. S. Army – Les Yon, U. S. Army and WWII Veteran – and Lance Heikkinen, U. S. Air Force

(front to back): Wiikwedong Ogichidaa Society, Rodney Loonsfoot, U. S. Marine – American Veterans Suicide Prevention Society, Carol Hebert, U. S. Army – POW Flagbearer, Jerry Sarretti, U. S. Army

The Community Foundation used matching grant funds from the Michigan Community Service Commission to host a 9/11 National Day of Service Project remembering the events of September 11, 2001 and the victims from Michigan who lost their lives that day.

The Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee also invited students to write letters to area Veterans thanking them for their service, providing them with thank you cards and envelopes for the project. Area service organizations that support and protect the community were also noted, and Outstanding Volunteer Awards will also be presented to two local persons at a later date.