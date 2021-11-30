Volunteers gather to pack 200 Thanksgiving meals in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly in Marquette were looking to brighten a few people’s Thanksgiving Days with a feast delivered right to their door.

Volunteers gathered at the Elk’s Lodge in Marquette to cook and pack 200 meals to hand-deliver to elderly people in Marquette County. The meals included all of the Thanksgiving staples from turkey, to mashed potatoes and gravy to stuffing.

The volunteers even did a few additional things in order to make recipients feel extra special this holiday.

“There is a lot of excitement invovled with this honestly,” Erin Shei, Volunteer Program Coordinator said. “Doing the RSVP phone calls they all just say ‘Oh I can’t wait to see my meal, it is always so delicious, make it with extra love this year.’ Everybody really just enjoys opening that door and seeing the volunteer hand them a gift of a nice meal for that day. The fact that we can give them enough for two meals just makes it even better that way they can celebrate all week.”

This is an annual event that brings joy to not only those who receive a meal but also those who are a part of the meal assembly team as well.

“Our elderly have really been suffering during the pandemic and they really just need a little bit extra to get them through the holidays,” Shei said. “We love doing this for them! We have a great team of volunteers who are helping and everybody just makes this perfect for everybody involved.”