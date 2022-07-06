NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – As the community of Negaunee celebrates Pioneer Days this week, Wednesday was all about the kids.

Children were invited to deck out their bikes, wagons and anything on wheels to parade through Downtown Negaunee and finish at the Negaunee Ice Arena where festivities were available for them and their families to enjoy.

Festivities continue the rest of the week with many different event. Here is a list of events hosted by Negaunee Irontown Association:

Thursday: Pioneer Princess Pageant, 7:00 p.m. Negaunee High School Auditorium

Friday: Alumni Softball Finals and Championship Games, LaCombe Field

Saturday: Pioneer Days Parade, 11:30 a.m. and fireworks over Teal Lake at dusk

For more information on Pioneer Days, click here.