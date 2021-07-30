What’s Cooking with Alex: Blueberry smoothies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Alex Palzewicz of Taste the Local Difference (TLD) joins us to go over a simple quick smoothie recipe that highlights Upper Peninsula ingredients and is the perfect treat when you’re on the go enjoying food and farming fun this summer.

The smoothie she created contains blueberries from Niemela’s Market Gardens, Swiss chard leaves from Miller Family Farm, and maple syrup from Niemela Family Growers. The original recipe uses beet greens rather than chard, but Alex mentions that you can use any greens you wish including carrot greens, kohlrabi greens, or spinach. Find the full recipe and others here on the TLD Blog. No blender, but looking for local smoothies in Marquette? Alex suggests trying the new smoothie and juice shop, Elixirs on Third Street.

There are lots of options for on-farm fun in the Upper Peninsula this summer You can visit a U-Pick like Gierke Blueberry Farm, Opa’s Berry Farm, Dutcher Farm, Yooper Produce, Rondeau’s Ruff Acres, Starz Orchards Gladstone Berry Farm, and others. Alex suggests that if you are in the Iron Mountain area, then swing by Slagle’s Family Farm that serves to-go food like wraps, handmade pizzas, and more. They are open Wednesday evenings, as well as Thursday and Saturday afternoons.

Alex also mentions keeping your eyes peeled for farm stands as she’s seen an increase in adding stands to their business models; some examples are North Harvest CSA who has a stand set up every Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Calumet or Gordon’s Produce in Sault Ste. Marie features a self-serve stand on the front of their property.

Looking to find local food near you? Visit www.localdifference.org and click Find Food and Farms, then search for farms or other local food businesses in your community.

Questions? Reach out to Alex: alex@localdifference.org

