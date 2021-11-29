Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade returns to downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A holiday tradition makes its return to Marquette to start the month of December.

The 11th Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade and 46th Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, December 2 in Marquette. The parade begins at 6 p.m. on Fair Avenue and continues along North Third Street and ending in Marquette Commons.

Marquette Commons is also the site of the tree lighting ceremony, which follows the parade at 7 p.m.

The United States Postal Service will be collecting letters to Santa along the parade route. Letters should include a return address so that Santa can write back. 

For more information visit www.downtownmarquette.org.   

