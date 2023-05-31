NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Special Olympics athletes from across the Upper Peninsula travel around the region, the state, and sometimes compete nationally and internationally. To do that, they need the support of their communities. WJMN Local 3 has planned a car wash fundraiser to support these athletes.

WJMN’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. encourages its stations to select a local project each year for what’s called its Founder’s Day of Caring. It is up to the stations to decide how they would like to give back to their community.

On Friday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Honor Credit Union parking lot in Negaunee, WJMN staff will be washing cars. Donations are welcome. Any amount is appreciated. All money raised from the event will be donated to Special Olympics Michigan Area 36.