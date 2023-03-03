MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Women in Entrepreneurship, an annual event through Innovate Marquette SmartZone, returns for 2023 on Wednesday, March 8 in the Northern Center at Northern Michigan University. The event is designed to celebrate women creating opportunities in business.

The event begins at 5:00 p.m. with an hour of networking, with presentations by the following speakers:

A cash flow presentation with Jenn Waller , Shareholder/Partner of Tailored CPAs

, Shareholder/Partner of Tailored CPAs A panel discussion will feature Anne White , Co-founder of The Honorable Distillery, MJ Cartwright , a state-wide mentor operating out of the University of Michigan Innovation Partnerships team, and Nicole Gregory , Co-Founder and CEO of Urban You; Modern Beauty and Wellness

Adela Piper, CMO at Siren, will moderate and emcee the event.

“The number of women starting businesses as entrepreneurs has grown over the past two years, but the number of women staying in business is decreasing,” said Nicole Gregory. “Finding opportunities for women to stay in the workforce and allowing them to grow entrepreneurially is essential to our communities’ growth, and forums such as Women in Entrepreneurship create an empowering environment for women on so many levels.”

In partnership for the event with Innovate Marquette SmartZone is EPIC: Educational Partnership in the Community. They are offering free onsite childcare Innovate Marquette SmartZone – Driving Marquette’s Innovation Mindset

EPIC, a component of Med Pros Share, offers licensed and insured multi-age educational childcare. Childcare during the event is free, but does require advance registration following a two-step process.