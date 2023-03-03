MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Women in Entrepreneurship, an annual event through Innovate Marquette SmartZone, returns for 2023 on Wednesday, March 8 in the Northern Center at Northern Michigan University. The event is designed to celebrate women creating opportunities in business.

The event begins at 5:00 p.m. with an hour of networking, with presentations by the following speakers:

“The number of women starting businesses as entrepreneurs has grown over the past two years, but the number of women staying in business is decreasing,” said Nicole Gregory. “Finding opportunities for women to stay in the workforce and allowing them to grow entrepreneurially is essential to our communities’ growth, and forums such as Women in Entrepreneurship create an empowering environment for women on so many levels.”

In partnership for the event with Innovate Marquette SmartZone is EPIC: Educational Partnership in the Community. They are offering free onsite childcare Innovate Marquette SmartZone – Driving Marquette’s Innovation Mindset

EPIC, a component of Med Pros Share, offers licensed and insured multi-age educational childcare. Childcare during the event is free, but does require advance registration following a two-step process.

  1. Register for Women in Entrepreneurship for free here.
  2. Register your children for free childcare here.
