ALGER AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – The Women’s Center which serves Alger and Marquette has one of their biggest fundraisers kicking off Monday, June 6. With a new name this year, it’s called, ‘The Nifty 250.’

“It was previously called 100 Good Men, ” said Andrea Numikoski, Development Director, Women’s Center. “And then, it was 200 Good Men.”

‘The Nifty 250’ campaign encourages supporters of the Women’s Center to $250 to the cause, with a goal of 250 people participating.

“Which is what it takes to house a family at the Harbor House,” said Numikoski. “$250 a week.”

“So we provide multiple different services to survivors of sexual and domestic violence,” said Hannah Holma, Program Director, Women’s Center. “So that can mean advocacy for housing, employment, court, legal, anything like that as well as therapy services. And then, we also have a shelter for people that are fleeing domestic or sexual violence. That is a 90-day shelter that they can come and live at while they try to get independence from the person that is abusing them.”

The services are inclusive for all.

“Our title doesn’t necessarily cover all of the humans that we serve, but anybody that has experienced domestic or sexual violence, regardless of gender, religion, sexual orientation, anything like that,” said Holma. “We do accept all survivors. Statistically speaking, one in three women and I think it’s one in six men have experienced domestic or sexual violence in their lifetime. The numbers for people who are non-binary, who are transgender and part of the LGBTQ population, those numbers are much, much higher but underreported. All numbers are underreported but the thing that we want people to know is that we’re here. I know that maybe that phone call is very scary. Walking in the door is very scary, but we have people here who are there to support you in whatever you need.”

The Women’s Center is holding a kickoff to ‘The Nifty 250’ campaign on Wednesday, June 8 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Drifa Brewing Company. Ramble Tamble will be performing. There will also be door prizes including two tickets to any Disney Theme Park.

“We have such a community full of support,” said Numikoski. “I am looking forward to talking with individuals about our services and having our staff talk with the community as well and there are services that I think that the community is not aware of. And to bring that awareness, that’s going to be real important.”

To learn more about the Women’s Center or to make a donation, click here. You can also donate to the campaign by mailing a check to the Women’s Center at 1310 South Front St., Marquette, MI, 49855.