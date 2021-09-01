Y Wednesday: Fall programs now open for registration

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – For this month’s Y Wednesday, the YMCA of Marquette County’s fall programs are now open for registration. There is a variety of different programs for all age groups.

“We have so many fall programs happening this year. So we have gymnastics, ninja training, karate, kickboxing, we have flag football, and a basketball program. So, so many programs this year,” said Grace Brindle. director of marketing, sports, and fundraising at the YMCA of Marquette County.

Brindle said many programs are filling up fast, so if you want to register your child, she says to do it as soon as possible.

“A lot of our programs are filling up quickly or have already filled, especially for the younger kids. But for kids ages 8 to 14, there are a lot of spaces left. So if you’re child is interested in basketball, it’s weekend training, karate, and flag football. Those are three that have some good spaces left that kids could jump in and join.”

The YMCA of Marquette County’s fall programs begins September 13 and go to the week of October 22.

