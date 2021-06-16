Y Wednesday: Kids of all ages learn ninja parkour moves

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Kids of all ages put their basic parkour skills to the test at the YMCA of Marquette County’s Ninja Parkour Camp.

The camp is all week long, and has been so popular that the YMCA is looking into adding more ninja parkour camps this summer.

“Ninja camp just allows the kids to get some more energy out and have fun and hang out in the mat room for a lot of the time,” said Stasha Warchock, sports marketing intern at YMCA of Marquette County. “And usually we see a lot of kids jumping off the mats and lot of that stuff, so we just thought, why not add a ninja camp program?”

The kids flipped, flopped, and had tons of fun.

“A lot of the kids really love it, I see a lot of them coming out with a smiling face. They do a lot of tucks and jumps and running into things and all of the fun stuff that kids love doing, especially the younger groups. So they’re really just working on basic jumping skills. Yeah, basically running around the building, basically,” said Warchock.

The YMCA of Marquette County will also be offering gymnastics clinics beginning in July for both Marquette and Negaunee locations.

To learn more, click here.