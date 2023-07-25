MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s a big festival celebrating a tiny berry. Marquette’s annual Blueberry Festival returns on Friday, July 28. This full flavor event offers a little something for everyone, but it helps if you like blueberries.

As the name of the festival suggests, you’ll find food, drinks, art, and more, all celebrating blueberries.

More than 90 vendors will be set up along Washington and Front Street.

Food

You can buy fresh blueberries, or, if you’re feeling adventurous, try some dishes created to celebrate the sweet berries. In past years, there has been blueberry pizza, crepes, sausage, pastries, and beer. You’ll have to explore for yourself to find all the tasty treats.

The Downtown Marquette Blueberry festival guide is here.

Music

Road Closures

Washington Street from Third Street to Front Street

Front Street from Washington Street to Spring Street

The following streets will be closed to through traffic:

Front Street from Bluff Street to Washington Street

Main Street from Third Street to Lakeshore Boulevard

Front Street from Baraga Avenue to Spring Street

Traffic will be detoured using Baraga Avenue and Third Street

Road closures will run from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday. To make sure no cars are parked in the event area, starting at 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, no parking will be allowed on the 100 block of West Washington Street and the 100 and 200 blocks of South Front Street.

Parking

Be sure to park in designated parking areas only. You can pay by app or at designated stations. Parking is enforced from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find more parking information here.

Once you get your fill on Friday, save room for both the Art on the Rocks and Outback Art Fair in Marquette.