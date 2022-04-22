MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Dancing the night away all for a good cause, people gathered at Vandament arena in Marquette to get active, destress and help those in need.

“Because it’s exam week students are getting stressed and it’s just a hard time in general, so we wanted to give the community a way to destress, have fun, and get active,” Hannah Smith, President of Marquette Ending Hunger said. “We paired with NMU Rec Sports who are doing stress buster events all week so there’s going to be different events going on where people can get active, and Zumbathon is just one of them. Participants and students alike can come in donate cans, money and get their heart rate up while helping those in need.”

This event wasn’t just limited to Northern Michigan University students.

“We’re all one big community whether it’s students or faculty or just community members alike so why don’t we all come together and help anyone who’s in need or who just needs a little extra help,” Smith said.

For more information on Marquette Ending Hunger, click here.