MENOMINEE Mich. (WJMN) – We have contacted the Department of Natural resources (DNR) and have not had a confirmation yet, but the Menominee City Police Department is warning that there is a possible Avian Influenza, or Bird Flu, outbreak in the City of Menominee and the surrounding area. There have been several reports of sick, dying or dead birds. Police say if you encounter a bird that is dead or looks sick, do not try to help them. Keep your children and pets away from the birds.

The Michigan DNR released a statement about the Avian Flu explaining the virus primarily affects birds, but could potentially transmit to other animals or humans. They said you should avoid handling any sick or dead wild birds, but if you must move a dead bird, use disposable gloves, a disposable mask, a plastic bad or shovel to do so and wash your hands thoroughly after.

Report any sick, dying or dead birds in Menominee to the Menominee Police department at (906)863-5568 or Menominee County E-911 on the non-emergency line (906)863-6614.

For more information on the Bird Flu or for updates, visit the Michigan DNR Avian Influenza updates page here.