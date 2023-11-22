RESOLUTION OF THE POWELL TOWNSHIP BOARD REGARDING ROCKET LAUNCH SITES, SPACEPORTS, AND RELATED STRUCTURES, AND ACTIVITIES

WHEREAS, On February 13, 2020, the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA) prepared a “Spaceport Site Selection and Feasibility Study” describing a detailed plan to construct and operate a 2892-acre vertical rocket launch facility/spaceport with multiple launch pads at Granot Loma (Loma Farms) near Thoneys Point in Powell Township; and then on July 23, 2020, without consulting with or notifying the Township, MAMA announced that Granot Loma was chosen for that rocket launch facility/spaceport; and,

WHEREAS, the proposed site is located within the Timber Production (TP-40) and the Lake Shore/River 2 (LS/R 2) Zoning Districts; and

WHEREAS, On July 8, 2023, Phil Bakken, a resident of Big Bay, filed with the Township a Petition (Bakken Petition) to amend the Township Zoning Ordinance to add “ PROHIBITIONS ON ROCKET LAUNCH SITES, STRUCTURES, AND ACTIVITIES “ ( a copy of which is incorporated herein by reference), and which Petition has since been supported by the signatures of One Hundred and Seventy-Six (176) other residents/property owners in Powell Township and Fifty (50) residents/property owners in adjoining Townships; and,

WHEREAS, The Powell Township Board, after reviewing and considering all documents and information submitted with the Bakken Petition and upon considering the Township attorney’s 09/14/2023 legal opinion, a copy of which is contemporaneously released with this Resolution, has determined:

The proposed amendment is unnecessary because a rocket launch site or spaceport, as described by MAMA and/or as defined in the Bakken petition, would not be appropriate or

lawful in the TP-40 or the LS/R 2 Zoning Districts under the terms of the Powell Township Zoning Ordinance; and A rocket launch site or spaceport facility, as described by MAMA and/or as defined in the Bakken Petition, are not expressly listed as permitted land uses by right or conditionally in these Powell Township Zoning Districts and are not similar to any expressly listed land use in the Township; and, therefore, pursuant to Section 306 (B) of the Zoning Ordinance, such a rocket launch site/ spaceport is already prohibited; and,

As advised by the Township’s planning and zoning consultant during the development of the Township’s current Master Plan, “both the current zoning of Granot Loma (LSR-2 and TP-40) and the proposed, appropriate future uses of the land (Waterfront Development and TP40) are inconsistent with any heavy industrial use of the property” such as a rocket launch site or spaceport as described by MAMA and/or as defined in the Bakken Petition; and,

Allowing the rezoning of land in Powell Township for the construction and operation of a rocket launch site or spaceport facility, as described by MAMA and/or as defined in the Bakken Petition, would be tantamount to illegal “spot zoning” given existing land uses, zoning designations, land use intensities in proximity to the proposed site,

and planning goals of Powell Township as set forth in the Master Plan; and, Wherefore, for all of the above reasons, the Township Board has respectfully requested that the Bakken Petition be withdrawn; and,

WHEREAS, In consideration of the findings and statements made in this Resolution, the Petitioner, Phil Bakken, respectfully agrees to withdraw his Petition as referred to above.

NOW, THEREFORE, be it resolved: