Power outages continue into Thanksgiving Day

Upper Peninsula, Mich. (WJMN) – Many people are still without power after Wednesday’s snowstorm.

The Marquette Board of Light and Power says their crews have been working around the clock and will continue to work until all power is restored to those affected.

The magnitude of this storm has impacted their system significantly; restoration of power may take longer than a typical outage.

Heavy wet snow, icy conditions, and downed trees are the main contributing factors to the outage we are currently experiencing.

The Marquette Board of Light & Power says people can call them at 906-228-0300 to report any down lines. If a customer comes across a downed power line, The MBLP advises that you stay away from the line and report the downed line to the proper authorities.

MBLP is also asking customers without power to consider making arrangements to ensure their safety in the event of an extended outage.

To see Marquette Board of Light and Power outages, click here.

Upper Peninsula Power Company’s outage map is experiencing some issues. To view, click here.

To see WeEnergies outages, click here.

To view outages through the Alger Delta Cooperative Electric, click here.