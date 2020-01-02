Power outages continue while additional help arrives

DAFTER, Mich (WJMN) – The damage done by Monday’s snow storm continued to cause problems on Thursday across several counties along the eastern edge of the Upper Peninsula.

COURTESY: Cloverland Electric Cooperative

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office shared information that The Red Cross has set up at Superior Township Hall in Brimley. An emergency relief trailer with cots, food, and other essentials arrived Wednesday night. The shelter is available to anyone, regardless of where they live. Anyone can come to Superior Township Hall located along M-221 for a warm place to stay and recharge their phones.

COURTESY: Superior Township Fire Department

Amy Jere, fire chief at Superior Township Fire Department says a Feeding America Truck is bringing 20,000 pounds of food to the Big Bear Arena in Sault Ste. Marie for those needing food. We also spoke with representatives from Feeding America Western Michigan (FAWM) who confirmed the distribution will start at 5:00 p.m. Thursday. There is no requirement to receive food. The arena is located at 2 Ice Circle Chi Mukwa (Big Bear)

Sault Ste Marie, MI 49783. They only ask that you bring boxes or bags to carry home what you need. FAWM has a map where you can find information on mobile pantries.

As of Thursday morning, Cloverland Electric Cooperative (CEC) says about 5,000 customers are still without power. That is down from around 18,000 on Tuesday. CEC said the majority of the outages are in Chippewa County.

COURTESY: Cloverland Electric Cooperative

CEC has not had to do this work on their own. On Thursday, ten additional mutual aid crews were recruited to assist. Along with the additional teams of electric workers, tree crews are assisting with freeing limbs and trees. These teams are working 16-hour shifts. They are required to take 8 hours of rest to keep them and everyone else safe.

COURTESY: Cloverland Electric Cooperative

Cloverland Electric issued a reminder asking people to stay clear of downed power lines and report them by calling 1-800-562-4953 or local law enforcement agencies.

COURTESY: Cloverland Electric Cooperative

Cloverland Electric has been updating customers on it’s Facebook page and website every 4 hours during the days. They do ask that customers do not use social media platforms to report outages, post service addresses, or any other account information.