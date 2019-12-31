Power outages plague The Upper Peninsula after latest storm

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – While some people are preparing to end 2019 with a celebration, some are just hoping to get the power on again. The rain, wind, ice, and snow that came through The Upper Peninsula through the weekend and into Monday left Thousands in dark as of Tuesday Morning.

Cloverland Electric Cooperative has been updating folks via its Facebook page every few hours. As of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, more than 17,000 homes were without power in their service area. You can also track their progress through the outage map.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s office is asking people to think of their friends and neighbors while crews continue their efforts to restore electricity. They are asking for patience while crews continue their work today.

Four warming shelters have been set up in the Sault Ste. Marie area.