GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – A logging truck crashed Thursday afternoon along County Road 426 L Rd. near County Road 426 24th Rd in Gladstone.

According to state police, traffic was reduced to one lane of travel. The logging truck spilled its contents during the crash. A utility pole was damaged by the logs falling off the truck.

MSP says possible power outages while the utility pole is repaired.