MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Members of the Michigan State Police get together with their K-9 partners once a week to ensure each of their skills stay sharp.

“Regarding us or even different handlers, it says team on our car because we are literally a team,” said Trooper Kyle Lott, K-9 Handler with Michigan State Police. “It is not just the dog, it’s not just the handler, we are both working in a team atmosphere. We have to be able to read the dog and the dog has to be able to trust us and give us input as well.”

K-9 Rudy and Tpr. Lott are trained in seven different areas in order to make sure they can complete any task to ensure it is done right.

“Myself and K-9 Rudy are both trained in tracking, narcotics, building searches, property searches, area searches obedience and aggression,” Tpr. Lott said. “There is a lot of work that goes into it and we are dedicated. We are not going to give up and it is very important to the public to be able to count on us and know we are going to get the job done, whatever they need from us.”

K-9 Rudy, an almost 2-year old German Shepard from Hungary loves his job almost as much as he loves his reward after a job well done.

“His biggest thing is he loves the ball,” Trp. Lott said. “That little rubber ball that you guys saw at the end that is like his main reward.”

This job isn’t just a dream come true for K-9 Rudy.

“I have wanted this job since I was little,” said Tpr. Lott. “I remember watching TV shows and talking to other handlers about it. It is an absolute pleasure and honor to be apart of this unit.”

