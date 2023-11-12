The death toll so far has been well over 12,000 persons on both sides, many of them civilians and children.

Members of the Marquette County Republican Party gathered in Harlow Park this evening to show support for Israel and denounce the violence that continues in The Gaza Strip. Local residents, along with spiritual leaders from all religions held a candle-light vigil, sang inspirational songs, and heard updates on the conflict. Principle speaker at the vigil, Jim Shelby, believes this kind of non-partisan event is important, no matter how far we are from the fighting.

“This event over there was horrific on both sides. And to a certain extent, it’s continuing. And, you know, the effect on the civilians is fairly dramatic. And we just feel that even though we are up in the northern, the northern reaches of the United States and so on, we wanted to show our support for everybody. And we thought it was important. Prayers and condolences to the people in the Middle East and Israel for what has happened there with this horrific event that is affecting so many, so many people. So, we thought it’d be appropriate to hold a vigil.” Says Shelby.

Roughly 20 concerned residents showed up to hear the message and unite in the cause of peace.