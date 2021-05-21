Prep tennis player smacked in eye with ball loses appeal

News
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court says it won’t be the next umpire in a dispute over an eye injury at a high school tennis practice. But the 4-3 decision is as close as a ball falling near the white line. Bradley Trecha suffered a permanent eye injury when a ball struck him in the eye at practice at Fenton High School in 2016. Brenden Remillard says he was frustrated after losing a match and didn’t look before hitting the ball that struck Trecha. He apologized and got his teammate some ice. A Genesee County judge and the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Remillard and dismissed the lawsuit. The Supreme Court says the appeals court decision will stand.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories