Prep tennis player smacked in eye with ball loses appeal

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court says it won’t be the next umpire in a dispute over an eye injury at a high school tennis practice. But the 4-3 decision is as close as a ball falling near the white line. Bradley Trecha suffered a permanent eye injury when a ball struck him in the eye at practice at Fenton High School in 2016. Brenden Remillard says he was frustrated after losing a match and didn’t look before hitting the ball that struck Trecha. He apologized and got his teammate some ice. A Genesee County judge and the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Remillard and dismissed the lawsuit. The Supreme Court says the appeals court decision will stand.