Preparations underway for 15th Annual Marquette Area Blues Festival

MARQUETTE – Blues musicians and enthusiasts will be gathering at Mattson Lower Harbor Park this weekend for the 15th Annual Marquette Area Blues Fest.

A few surprises are in store to celebrate the event’s 15th year, kicking off with a free concert Friday night. There will be a variety of foods, arts and crafts, and performances throughout the weekend.

“This will be the first zydeco act that we’ve had this year and it’s a kind of fringe type of blues music but we figured with that Louisiana connection and the bayou and everything, it should work out really well,” said Mark Stonerock, President of the Marquette Area Blues Society. “We’ve got a great food vendor lined up here. So you can actually come down to the park and stay all day long. We’ve got some merchandise vendors and between the music and all of those things, it should hopefully be another great weekend.”

The Blues Festival is also looking for more volunteers. If you’re interested in more information on the festival or volunteering, you can find more information right here.

You can also find more information on the Marquette Area Blues Society website.