Preparing for the first snowfall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — As the snow begins to fall, it’s important to start thinking about the hazards it can cause and what you can do to prepare for it.

Some snow could be on the ground when you wake up tomorrow morning, so, whether you start preparing your vehicle or home, don’t wait until it’s here before thinking about what you need to do.

” The big thing is making sure your car is ready for the snow, that means checking the tread on the tires, that means checking your windshield wiper blades, make sure you have the wiper fluid that doesn’t freeze, make sure your lights are working because in a snowstorm you want to be seen, ” says Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt.

Zyburt tells me when driving in the snow we must be cautious.

” First of all giving yourself some extra time, leaving a little earlier, we have to slow down, you have to come to a complete stop and look both ways, you cant do it like in the summer,” continues Zyburt.

The sheriff can’t emphasize enough…don’t speed.

” You have to concentrate because you have the tendency where the rear end of the vehicle will sometimes slide and you have to stay under control which means usually going a little bit slower, ” says Zyburt.

The snow doesn’t equal all doom and gloom, though.

” Here in Marquette we get a lot of snow it’s like white gold for us out here with all the different sports and activities, so people are out a lot more and so it’s concentrating on your driving and just being safe, ” says Zyburt.