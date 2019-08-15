Prescribed burn in Schoolcraft County

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY — Department of Natural Resources fire personnel will conduct a prescribed burn today 12 miles northeast of Manistique in Schoolcraft County.

The 38-acre burn will reduce woody material and prepare the land for reforestation with red pine trees.

The DNR uses prescribed burns to keep land and forests healthy. Burns are conducted by highly trained staff in designated, state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions. Staff work in cooperation with local authorities and units of government.

Public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns. Burns are sometimes canceled at the last minute due to changes in wind and weather conditions.