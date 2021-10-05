VIDEO: President Biden arrives on Air Force One in Lansing

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)—President Biden is visiting Howell Township today to speak about his “Build Back Better” plan, according to the White House.

Biden's arrival and welcome by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

In addition, the White House’s press release says he also plans to speak about the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and he will also be seeking support for his overall plan.

The “Build Back Better Agenda” is said to create jobs, cut taxes, and lower costs for working families, however, this plan is opposed by Republicans, as they ask where the funds will come from.

The agenda is being debated in Congress and one of the biggest issues being questioned is just how many wealthy and large corporations will have to pay, alongside many other things.

The President landed at the Capital Region International Airport, with plans to visit the Operating Engineers facility in Howell Township where he’ll be accompanied by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Local Republicans are holding an event to oppose President Biden’s visit today in Howell Township. We will also be covering that event on our website and throughout the day.

Whitmer announced that she will be at the event today “to promote the President’s bipartisan infrastructure plan, a critical step toward upgrading the state’s roads, bridges, and other infrastructure while also creating countless good-paying jobs.”

No further details have been provided from The White House regarding the visit at this time.

You can watch the arrival of Air Force One and all of President Biden’s events live on our website today.