President Trump to hold “Merry Christmas” rally in Michigan

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump will campaign for reelection in Michigan a week before Christmas.

His campaign announced Thursday that he will host a “Merry Christmas” rally on Dec. 18 in Battle Creek. The evening event will be held at the Kellogg Arena.

Trump’s announcement came a day after Vice President Mike Pence visited three cities in western Michigan. Pence vowed that he and Trump would be in Michigan “again and again and again.”

Trump last visited Michigan in March, when he held a rally in Grand Rapids.