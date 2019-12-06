President Trump to hold “Merry Christmas” rally in Michigan

News
Posted: / Updated:

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump will campaign for reelection in Michigan a week before Christmas.

His campaign announced Thursday that he will host a “Merry Christmas” rally on Dec. 18 in Battle Creek. The evening event will be held at the Kellogg Arena.

Trump’s announcement came a day after Vice President Mike Pence visited three cities in western Michigan. Pence vowed that he and Trump would be in Michigan “again and again and again.”

Trump last visited Michigan in March, when he held a rally in Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Preview for Marquette Holiday Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preview for Marquette Holiday Parade"

Festival of Trees at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Festival of Trees at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital"

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Firewood Assistance Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Firewood Assistance Program"

Peter White Public Library events - December - Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peter White Public Library events - December - Part Two"

Peter White Public Library Events - December - Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peter White Public Library Events - December - Part One"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/5/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/5/2019"