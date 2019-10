MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Due to heavy winds and high wave heights, the entirety of Presque Isle Park will be closed until further notice.

The Marquette Police Department released a statement today on their Facebook page stating that barricades and signage will be posted at the entrance of the island.

For further questions and concerns, you can contact the Marquette City Police Department at 906-228-0400.

Local 3 News will update the story when the park is re-opened.