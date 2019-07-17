Preventing falls in the U.P.

MARQUETTE — One in four older adults will fall this year and the Upper Peninsula has one of the highest rates of falls-related injuries in Michigan.

One reason is that many older people in the U.P. live alone. The information was shared with the Marquette County Board of Commissioners tonight.



There are things people can do to prevent falls.

Carlee Wasik is with the Michigan State University Extension. She says, “Staying engaged in physical activity is the number one most important thing I would say with falls prevention. Making sure your house is free of clutter, cords, rugs, and talking with your doctor if you do have any concerns with falling.”

One fall prevention program people can take part in starting next week is tai chi. It will be offered Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Marquette Farmers Market for the next several weeks.

If you’re interested call 906-315-2664 to register.