AT THE STATE LEVEL, REPRESENTATIVE DAVE PRESTIN IS HOPING TO MAKE PROGRESS IN THE NEW YEAR ON A BILL HE INTRODUCED THAT WOULD REQUIRE SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO KEEP AND BE PREPARED TO DISTRIBUTE NARCAN OR SIMILAR PRODUCTS THAT ARE DESIGNED TO STOP THE EFFECTS OF AN OPIOID OVERDOSE. THE LEGISLATION IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSIDERATION BY THE HOUSE EDUCATION COMMITTEE. IN A RELEASE FROM REPRESENTATIVE PRESTIN’S OFFICE, HE SAYS THE EFFORT HAS BIPARTISAN SUPPORT.