GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have lost four straight games after faltering to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night 17-27.
After deciding to stay put at the trade deadline, the team will have to work with what they’ve got heading into Week 9 against the Detroit Lions.
The Lions made some interesting moves of their own after trading away star tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leaders, the Minnesota Vikings.
Now, with the Lions continuing to rebuild and the Packers in desperate need of a win, could this be the week Green Bay gets back on track? Take a look at the facts Prior to the Snap.
Game Information
Matchup: Green Bay Packers (3-5) @ Detroit Lions (1-6)
Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Time: 12:00 p.m. CST
Spread & O/U: Green Bay -3.5, 49.5
Projected Weather: 54°, Sunny (Dome)
Statistics
All-Time against Detroit: 105-73-7
Last game against Detroit: 30-37 DET (01/09/2022)
Last game in Ford Field: 30-37 DET (01/09/2022)
Last 10 games against Detroit: 5-5
Last 10 games in Ford Field: 5-5
Ticket Prices – Including Fees
|Cheapest 2 Tickets
|$101 Per Ticket
|Cheapest 4 Tickets
|$101 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 2 Tickets
|$368 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 4 Tickets
|$328 Per Ticket
Players to Watch
Green Bay Offense: K Mason Crosby (10/11FG, 18/19XP vs. DET since 1/5FG, 0/1XP in 2018)
Detroit Offense: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (27REC, 280YDS, 2TD in last 5 games)
Green Bay Defense: S Adrian Amos (46TKL, 2TFL, 2PDEF in career vs. DET)
Detroit Defense: DE Aidan Hutchinson (11TKL, 4.5SCK in rookie season)
Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable, IR=Injured Reserve)
Green Bay: QB Aaron Rodgers (Q), WR Allen Lazard (Q), WR Christian Watson (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), LB De’Vondre Campbell (Q), LB Preston Smith (Q), LB Krys Barnes (IR), LB Tipa Galeai (IR), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (Q).
Detroit: RB D’Andre Swift (Q), FB Jason Cabinda (O), WR Josh Reynolds (Q), TE Brock Wright (Q), OL Matt Nelson (Q), OL Taylor Decker (Q), LB Charles Harris (Q), CB Chase Lucas (Q), CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (Q).
