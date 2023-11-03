GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have lost four straight and will look to get back on the right path as they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at noon.

The Packers will be without cornerback Rasul Douglas, who was traded to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a third-round pick, and things remain uncertain if Jaire Alexander will play, leaving the secondary battered.

However, the Los Angeles Rams are also dealing with an abundance of injuries, headlined by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has not practiced this week. Should Stafford be unable to go, the Rams will look to Brett Rypien, who has limited NFL experience.

Before we get to Sunday’s barnburner, let’s take a look at some interesting facts and stats on this week’s edition of Prior to the Snap:

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (2-5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (3-5)

Location: Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: Sunday, November 3, 12:00 p.m. CST

Spread & O/U: Packers -3.0, 38.5

Projected Weather: 52°, Mostly Cloudy, Winds S 8MPH

Statistics

All-Time against LA Rams: 49-47-2

Last game against LA Rams: 24-12 GB (12/19/2022)

Last matchup at Lambeau Field: 24-12 GB (12/19/2022)

Last Ten games against LA Rams: 8-2

Last Ten home matchups against LA Rams: 8-2

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $71 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $78 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $439 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $304 Per Ticket Ticket prices are taken from SeatGeek.com as of 11/3/2023 at 7:30 a.m. and include fees

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: K Anders Carlson (9/10 FG, 13/13 XP, 52 LFGM)

LA Rams Offense: WR Cooper Kupp (21 REC, 316 YDS, 1 TD)

Green Bay Defense: S Jonathan Owens (9 SOLO TKL, 2 AST TKL)

LA Rams Defense: DT Aaron Donald (17 SOLO TKL, 4.5 SACK)

Injuries (Q=Questionable, D=Doubtful, O=Out, IR=Injured Reserve)

Green Bay: CB Jaire Alexander (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (IR), TE Tyler Davis (IR), S Rudy Ford (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), RB Aaron Jones (Q), TE Luke Musgrave (Q), OL Josh Nijman (Q), S Darnell Savage (IR), CB Eric Stokes (IR), OL Luke Tenuta (IR).

LA Rams: QB Stetson Bennett (O), DT Bobby Brown III (IR), CB Cobie Durant (Q), OL Rob Havenstein (Q), LB Ernest Jones (Q), TE Hunter Long (IR), DT Larrell Murchison (Q), WR Puka Nacua (Q), RB Ronnie Rivers (IR), QB Matthew Stafford (Q), S Jason Taylor II (IR), RB Kyren Williams (IR).

All injuries are directly from ESPN Injury Reports as of Thursday, November 2.

For the latest Packers news, join Local 5’s Burke Griffin for Locker Room every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in the Cedar and Sage Restaurant.

For the latest Packers interviews, join Local 5’s Cam Ezeir for In The Zone.