GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wondering which players to keep an eye on when the Packers face the Jets on Sunday? Take a look at a couple of interesting facts before Green Bay’s Week 6 matchup on this weeks Prior to the Snap.
The Packers return home to Lambeau Field after stumbling to the New York Giants in the organization’s first trip to London, 27-22.
The ‘Green and Gold’ hope to get back on track against the other team from New York, the Jets. The matchup will pin Packers’ coach Matt LaFleur against his younger brother, Mike, as well as his good friend, Robert Saleh.
In Matt LeFleur’s debut season as Green Bay’s coach, the Packers lost the NFC Championship game to the 49ers, when both Saleh and Mike LaFleur were on the coaching staff.
Aaron Rodgers, who is dealing with an injured right thumb, hopes to push his winning streak against the Jets to four.
Game Information
Matchup: New York Jets (3-2) @ Green Bay Packers (3-2)
Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Time: 12:00 CST
Spread & O/U: Green Bay -7.5, 44.5
Projected Weather: 43 degrees, Mostly Cloudy, Winds 15MPH
Statistics
All-Time against NY Jets: 5-8
Last game against NY Jets: 44-38 GB/OT (12/23/18)
Last game at Lambeau Field: 31-24 GB (9/14/14)
Last 10 games against NY Jets: 4-6
Last 10 games at Lambeau Field: 3-4
Ticket Prices – Including Fees
|Cheapest 2 Tickets
|$211 Per Ticket
|Cheapest 4 Tickets
|$285 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 2 Tickets
|$798 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 4 Tickets
|$781 Per Ticket
Players to Watch
Green Bay Offense: WR Randall Cobb (7REC, 13TAR, 99YDS vs. NYG in Week 5)
NY Jets Offense: RB Breece Hall (18ATT, 97YDS, 1TD, 2REC, 100YDS vs. MIA in Week 5)
Green Bay Defense: LB Preston Smith (4TOT, 3SOLO, 1SACK vs. NYG in Week 5)
NY Jets Defense: CB Sauce Gardner (20TOT, 1TFL, 6PD, 1INT in Regular Season)
Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable)
Green Bay: QB Aaron Rodgers (Q), OT David Bakhtiari (Q), OG Elgton Jenkins (Q), WR Sammy Watkins (O), LB Krys Barnes (O), WR Christian Watson (Q), DT Devonte Wyatt, LB Tipa Galeai (Q), RB Kylin Hill (O), OT Caleb Jones (O)
NY Jets: OT Duane Brown (Q), LB Quincy Williams (Q), OT Mekhi Becton (O), DE Jermaine Johnson II (Q), DE Vinny Curry (O, RB Nick Bawden (O), WR Rodney Adams (O), OT George Fant (O), CB Zane Lewis (Q), OT Max Mitchell (O), OG Dru Samia (Q), OT Greg Senat (O)
