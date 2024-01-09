HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) — Visit Keweenaw has announced the second year of the Jibba Jabba pro snowboarding contest after its 10-year hiatus. Organizers say the event will attract some of the best athletes in the Midwest as they compete for a cash prize.

The event begins Saturday Feb. 17 at 6 p.m., but construction on the course will begin Friday. Some streets will be temporarily closed for the event, including Lakeshore Drive. The course will stretch from Sheldon Avenue to the pier on Huron Street.

We’re told Dustin Reed will design the course with help from Houghton public works and volunteers. Spectators are encouraged to watch from the sides and bottom of the course.

Details on who will compete and how long the event will go have yet to be released. You can find more information about the event here.