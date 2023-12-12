A meeting was held tonight to continue the progress of the rebranding of Marquette Senior High School.

Board members for Marquette Area Public Schools met in a special session this evening at Marquette Senior High School. At issue was the progress of the rebranding of the school, what progress has been made so far, and what needs to happen next. The majority of the meeting was spent discussing how current students’ ideas and input will be handled. The board, along with Superintendent Zack Sedgwick agreed to set up 44 groups of students, led by a teacher, who would act as advisories. Their goal is to have each advisory select a name, thus reducing the list of possible names from over 300 down to 44 names. School Board President, Kristen Cambensy explains why getting student input is so important.

“But now that we’re getting closer to, you know, selecting a name, we really want to get some input from the students to see, you know, kind of what they think what they think would be a good name. So, they’re going to have eight names in each advisory. And so whatever name comes to the top and that advisory, it’s going to be interesting for the board to see kind of where the students are thinking and, you know, they might pick a name that we as board members might not have picked. So, it’ll be it’ll be interesting to see what the students come up with.”

Among the other guidelines for choosing a name is to eliminate any names currently in use by schools in The Upper Peninsula. The board hopes to have the list down to 44 names before the upcoming holiday break.