MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) — A jury has found a Menominee man guilty on three charges related to a home invasion in Stephenson, according to the County Prosecuting Attorney Friday. Michael John-Robert Bertrand now faces up to life in prison. These are the events the attorney says lead up to his arrest for home invasion, destruction of property, and making a false police report.

On May 23, 2022, a man called police to report a break-in where over $7,000 of his property was stolen. Michael John-Robert Bertrand, 38, was arrested after responding deputies tracked down his distinctive orange Chevrolet Cobalt that was spotted at the scene. Bertrand then reported his car stolen, but an accomplice at trial testified against him in exchange for a lesser charge. That accomplice said Bertrand was the leader in the crimes.

After a three-day trial the jury handed down a guilty verdict. Life in prison is a possibility due to his status as a Habitual Fourth Offender. Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg said he is proud of his team for the conviction:

Mr. Bertrand has been preying upon the citizens of Menominee for years, and has learned nothing from his prior prison commitment. I appreciate the jury’s thoughtful consideration in this case, which will enable us to lock up a significant predator. Jeffrey T. Rogg, Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney

Bertrand is set to be sentenced on Oct. 22