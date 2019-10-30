Protecting trees from heavy snowfall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Remnants of the first snowfall of the season dripped away Tuesday afternoon.

“It was a heavy snow, with leaves on the trees it adds a little weight to the trees,” Brian Pelot, an Assistant Forester with Green Bay Parks, Recreation, and Forestry said. “We had minimal damage, some small limbs broke off, nothing too major. Most of the snow just melted out of the trees on its own and wasn’t much of an issue.”

That’s why experts say it’s best to leave snowy branches alone.

“You don’t want to go out and beat on the bushes or trees with rakes or brooms to try to knock the snow out because you can cause more damage,” Pelot explained. “The best thing to do is just let nature take care of itself, the sun comes out, it melts the snow off.”

To take a proactive approach this winter, there is something that can be done.

“Wintertime is the best time to prune any trees, especially your oaks, elms, and ash trees because of insect and disease issues,” Pelot said. “Have a professional arborist come out, assess your trees. [It] can prevent wind damage and storm damage next Spring and Summer as well.”