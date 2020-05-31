Protesters march and gather through downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Groups of people gathered in Marquette on Saturday and Sunday, carrying signs, chanting, and marching through different areas of town. The protests carry a similar message seen in cities across the country over the weekend. They are in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Saturday, the group marched through Marquette and assembled for a time in the parking lot of the Marquette City Police Department.

On Sunday, a group was seen marching through downtown again and stopped for a time in the middle of Washington Street.

No announcements have been made at this time to WJMN about additional protests planned for the coming days.

Marquette City Mayor Jenna Smith made the following public statement on her personal Facebook Page:

“There is a great deal of unrest after the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. As a white person I am aware of the significant privilege I have and I am constantly trying to educate myself in ways to improve racial equality. There are no quick and easy answers on this front. I believe we must put in the work to understand the disparity. Some of the ways I do that are by reading books such as “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas or by reading books to my children with diverse characters. I am not perfect, but I am trying, and if you’re in a position of privilege and not sure where to start, I would encourage you to try these things too.

There have been demonstrations in Marquette already and there are more planned. I’m proud of our citizens who are willing to stand up for what they believe in. I would encourage those involved to please keep the protests peaceful and please follow appropriate social distancing guidelines.

The City of Marquette Police Department has always had a great relationship with the public. I think Marquette is a special place, our police officers live and work in this community and they take pride in the work they do. I am very proud of the work they do day in and day out to keep our community safe.

I know this has been a difficult and stressful time for everyone. Please remember to be kind to one another as we navigate our new normal. We’re in this together, Marquette.”