ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) — After a brief closure, anglers hoping to fish at Lake Angeline can keep their plans. A spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources says the property owner has agreed to keep open a newly installed gate threatening to block the path of fishermen headed to the public boat launch.

John Pepin with the DNR says it all started this morning when the department got a call about the gate blocking someone’s path. Employees who went to investigate found the gate open, but the DNR still decided temporarily close the boat launch , since by rights the property owner could close it anytime they wanted to.

That’s because when the launch was built eight years ago, the homeowner agreed to let the department use a section of their land during construction, but that agreement seemed to no longer be in place. Pepin says it was just one of many easements between the state and private land owners. “We have easements with all kinds of people all over the state if you think of snowmobile trails, ORV trails, we have easements for those trails all over the place.”

While you may have the idea of a homeowner finally fed up what came along with the boat launch 8 years ago, that isn’t quite the case. Robert Tasson is the homeowner who installed the gate, and has just started moving into the house this week.

Tasson said while he has had to put up barriers to keep people from parking in his yard, the real reason for the gate is because he’s trying to get home insurance. He told us since the previous easement has expired, the insurance company won’t give him a policy.

He bought the house from a relative who didn’t say anything about the easement, and apparently no one followed up to put a longer term land use agreement in place.

It was the insurance company that told him *his land was being used. Until something changes, the insurer says the potential liability is on Tasson, and the gate stays.

But — Fishermen won’t have to wait long. Both parties say they expect to reach an agreement soon, something Pepin says the public shouldn’t take for granted. “Access is a huge service to the public, and the public needs to respect that access… That’s why we suggest it’s very important to make sure they don’t trespass off the trail onto private property because at any time those property owners could withdraw their easement to the access and its happened in numerous occasions.”

If you’re buying a home near public land and don’t want to be surprised, you can make a point to ask the seller, or contact the DNR to see if a previous agreement has expired.