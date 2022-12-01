CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police is requesting assistance from the public in the search for a missing man from the Calumet area.

Joshua Cotton, 37, has reportedly been missing since 10 p.m. on Monday, November 28. Cotton was last seen voluntarily walking away from his home on Amygdaloid Street in Calumet, according to police.

Cotton is described as having a shaved head, standing 5’6″, weighing 159 lbs., and has hazel-colored eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan/gray t-shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on Cotton’s location is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Calumet Post at (906) 337-9955.