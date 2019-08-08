Public forums on rail service in the Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE — Michigan state Sen. Ed McBroom and Wisconsin state Sen. Tom Tiffany announced they are hosting two public meetings in Michigan and Wisconsin on the state of rail service in the Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin.

The public forums will allow residents to voice their concerns about rail service in Northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Event details are as follows:

Monday, August 26, 2019 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. EDT Marquette Township Hall Auditorium 1000 Commerce Drive, Marquette, MI 49855



Tuesday, August 27, 2019 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. CDT Rhinelander High School 665 Coolidge Avenue, Rhinelander, WI 54501



Individuals wishing to testify or who have questions about the events should contact the senators’ offices.For Sen. McBroom, please call 517-373-7840 or email SenEMcBroom@senate.michigan.gov. For Sen. Tiffany, please call 608-266-2509 or email Sen.Tiffany@legis.wi.gov.