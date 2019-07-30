Public meetings on Michigan Rehabilitation Services transfer to new state agency

MARQUETTE — Michigan Rehabilitation Services customers and others can attend public meetings at four locations on Aug. 9 regarding its move to a new state government department.

Michigan Rehabilitation Services, which provides specialized employment and education services and training to help people with disabilities become employed and retain employment, is scheduled to transfer to the newly created Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) on Aug. 11.

Michigan Rehabilitation Services, now part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), will hold the meetings and accept public comments. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in June signed an executive order creating LEO to streamline and better coordinate efforts within state government to meet the state’s business and labor needs. The Department of Talent & Economic Development becomes LEO on Aug. 11.

The Aug. 9 meetings are at the following times and locations, which are all accessible. Anyone requiring additional accommodations to participate should call 800-605-6722 by 5 p.m. Aug. 2.

There is one in the Upper Peninsula. It will be at Michigan Works Marquette, 1498 Odovero Drive, Suite 2 from 1-5 p.m.



At the meetings, members of the public can comment on a proposed amendment to the fiscal year 2016-2020 State Plan for Vocational Rehabilitation Services and the State Supported Employment Services Program. The proposed state plan amendment implements provisions of the executive order.

After public comments are received, the plan will be submitted for final approval to the U.S. Department of Education Rehabilitation Services Administration.

Written comments on the state plan amendment may be submitted by email with “state plan comments” in the subject line to PolicyUnitSupport@michigan.gov. People also can submit written comments at any of the meetings or by mailing them to State Plan Comments, c/o MRS Bureau Director, Michigan Rehabilitation Services, P.O. Box 30010, Lansing, MI 48909. All comments must be received no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 9.

The proposed state plan amendment is posted on the Michigan Rehabilitation Services website. For general information, visit www.michigan.gov/mrs.