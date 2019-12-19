Public opinion needed for Huron Islands Wilderness

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Eight, small, rocky islands in Lake Superior, located in northwestern Marquette County.

The Huron Islands Wilderness is part of the Seney National Wildlife Refuge and Sara Siekierski, the Refuge Manager, wants to know what you think should be done with the buildings on the islands.

Sara Siekierski, Refuge Manager, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service said, “Well there’s a preliminary list of some of the deficiencies, but part of this cultural resource plan will help us decide what kind of preservation work we would like to see, so that’s why input from the community about what their ideas are, what they would like to see with those different buildings is important to us, so we can make the best decision the reflect the communities values as well.”

The Fish & Wildlife Service plans to preserve the Lighthouse located on the Island, but there are a few other buildings to consider.

The assistant keepers quarters, a privy, an oil shed, a boathouse, a fog signal building, and the U.S. Coast Guard barracks all need attention.

“It’s a challenging place to access, being a remote island on Lake Superior, and dealing with the forces of nature and that can also increase the cost, so we really want to develop a reasonable plan that has the best decision and that’s only going to be possible with the input of the community,” said Siekierski.

If you don’t live in Marquette County, not a problem. Your comments are still welcome.

There is no set budget for the restorations, Siekierski says they will figure that out once they know what kind of projects they are taking on.