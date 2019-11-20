Public tips wanted in elk poaching case

VANDERBILT, Mich. (AP) — Michigan conservation officers are asking the public to help track down the person who killed a bull elk in the Pigeon River State Forest.

The Department of Natural Resources says a large elk carcass was found in Otsego County, east of Vanderbilt.

Officers say the animal probably was killed Saturday or Sunday. The elk’s antlers included six points on one side and seven on the other.

Lt. Jim Gorno says the DNR is following up on leads.

Tipsters can contact the department’s Customer Service Center in Gaylord at 989-732-3541 or call or text the 24-hour Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.

Reports can be made anonymously. Rewards are available for information that leads to the arrest of violators.

